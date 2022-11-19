 Skip to content

Ancient Aliens update for 19 November 2022

Updates for Nov. 18 2022:

Ancient Aliens update for 19 November 2022

Updates for Nov. 18 2022:

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixes for many quest requirements, including The Reptilian Agenda Part ll, The Draconian Lineage, Alien Power Plants Part I, The Great Escape, The Trouble With Cyborgs Part II, and others in chapter 3
  • Transformer requirements fixed for proper technology gating
  • Artifacts spawn for quests more reliably
  • Quests now display correctly in the Future Necropolis
  • Fixed bug: collecting Xenon from glyphs or artifacts did not register
  • App version in settings menu
  • Graphics issues fixed: reverting Water Processing Plant graphics, missing Power Plant graphic from quests, dried oases shadow issue, wheel glyph images
  • Offscreen oasis no longer look collectible during The Great Escape

