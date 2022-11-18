 Skip to content

Bingus: My Beloved update for 18 November 2022

Day 1 - Bingus Patch 1.01

Minor Changes and Patches

  • Fixed issues with Chapter endings
  • Added missing music
  • Added missing sound effects
  • Added some more text in Chapter 1 to provide more content
  • Removed scene and shot text on screen when playing

