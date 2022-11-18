Patch Notes v0.05r13 Early Access

Tweaks:
- Seasons must now be explicitly saved using the Save button or by starting a match by pressing Play. This way you can sim parts of a season and Restart if you don’t like the results.
- Doubled character rotation speed in Balanced. Feels really good now.
- Reduced SSAO intensity. Grass looks better now.
- Changed texture quality from half to quarter resolution for performance. Next we'll add it to the menu.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed bug where hitting Next during playoffs would Sim your game.
- Fix for kicker punting the ball multiple times causing the ball to teleport in random directions
- Improved punt blocking
- Fix for announcer calling ball fumbled on punt returns
- Out of bounds detection fixed and improved.
- Fixed shadow cascade on grass issue.
