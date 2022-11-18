 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Football Simulator update for 18 November 2022

Patch Notes v0.05r13 Early Access

Share · View all patches · Build 9971726 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Tweaks:

  • Seasons must now be explicitly saved using the Save button or by starting a match by pressing Play. This way you can sim parts of a season and Restart if you don’t like the results.
  • Doubled character rotation speed in Balanced. Feels really good now.
  • Reduced SSAO intensity. Grass looks better now.
  • Changed texture quality from half to quarter resolution for performance. Next we'll add it to the menu.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed bug where hitting Next during playoffs would Sim your game.
  • Fix for kicker punting the ball multiple times causing the ball to teleport in random directions
  • Improved punt blocking
  • Fix for announcer calling ball fumbled on punt returns
  • Out of bounds detection fixed and improved.
  • Fixed shadow cascade on grass issue.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1488561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link