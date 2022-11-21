 Skip to content

Pitchfork Kingdom update for 21 November 2022

November Update Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9971326 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added additional onboarding to early levels
  • Decreased Castle walls Boss melee attack range
  • Added total death tally to end-game statistics
  • Added total potions consumed tally to end-game statistics

