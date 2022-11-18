 Skip to content

Mon Bazou update for 18 November 2022

Quickfix 0.319

Build 9971204

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BUGS

  • Stuck on Loading Settings fixed after loading the game one time
  • Stats all mess up in the Escape Menu
  • French fries press in the bunker could take big weed pack
  • Potato mode toggle in the video settings not showing correctly
  • Preset in video settings wasn't showing the correct one at loading
  • Mouse not showing in the Escape Menu
  • Text at the farm was out of the sign
  • Seat not moving the player in the car
  • Martin number was hidden
  • Post office Christmas tree was weird looking
  • Translation problems

