Quickfix 0.319

BUGS
- Stuck on Loading Settings fixed after loading the game one time
- Stats all mess up in the Escape Menu
- French fries press in the bunker could take big weed pack
- Potato mode toggle in the video settings not showing correctly
- Preset in video settings wasn't showing the correct one at loading
- Mouse not showing in the Escape Menu
- Text at the farm was out of the sign
- Seat not moving the player in the car
- Martin number was hidden
- Post office Christmas tree was weird looking
- Translation problems
Changed files in this update