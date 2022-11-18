1.38.4.8 (version 1534)

MAPS
- Anubis has been added to Active Duty.
- Dust II has been removed from Active Duty.
GAMEPLAY
- AWP magazine size reduced from 10 bullets to 5.
- Reduced the M4A1-S range modifier from 0.99 to 0.94.
Extra notes