Counter-Strike: Global Offensive update for 18 November 2022

1.38.4.8 (version 1534)

1.38.4.8 (version 1534)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via CS:GO Blog

MAPS

  • Anubis has been added to Active Duty.
  • Dust II has been removed from Active Duty.

GAMEPLAY

  • AWP magazine size reduced from 10 bullets to 5.
  • Reduced the M4A1-S range modifier from 0.99 to 0.94.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Finnish, French, German, Hungarian, Italian, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Polish, Romanian, Russian, Spanish - Spain, and Ukrainian

Prefabs

  • AWP attributes/primary clip size reduced from 10 to 5 (-5)
  • M4A1-S attributes/range modifier reduced from 0.99 to 0.94 (-0.05)

