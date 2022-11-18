 Skip to content

Last Group Out update for 18 November 2022

Update 0.01.04652

Build 9970801

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 0.01.04652:

  • Fixed bug where player health would not be reset after death.
  • Added checks during loading and saving data to prevent data loss.
  • Grid related bug fixes.
  • General optimization.

Changed files in this update

Last Group Out Content Depot 1843731
