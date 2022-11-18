 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Beasts Shall Rise update for 18 November 2022

Modular Zombies added

Share · View all patches · Build 9970499 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Modular Zombies added for more variety. I've been bashing my head against the desk trying to get this to stop crashing all week. I've nailed the problem down to one of the modular types, which is now disabled, when that get's fixed it will be added too.

Changed files in this update

Beasts Shall Rise Content Depot 963721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link