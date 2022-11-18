The Icy Depths is Here

Hello adventurers!

We are excited to bring you the first dungeon update, along with additional content and improvements to the game.

The Icy Depths

Legend speaks of a ruined city buried deep within the Teberon Mountain Range to the north. The mountains are treacherous. Few Sundarians dare travel this far north. Whispers float down to Galdrin's Crossing, speaking of Goblins - blue of skin and glowing eyes, feasting upon the power of the mountain. As you approach a ruined city on the far side of a lake, you gaze up in horror at a monstrous crowned skull carved deep within the rock.

The Icy Depths is a new dungeon to explore, and with over a dozen new bosses, it’s sure to challenge the most seasoned veterans!

Goblins, goblins, goblins!

We are excited to introduce a new playable race for our players; Goblins have finally come to Galdrin’s Crossing. Players may now choose this race during character creation.

We heard from players that they would like to change an existing character to another race, and this is a feature we are working on. We look to have this functionality available in the next content release.

New Item Sets

Armor Sets

This content release brings with it new armor sets for all classes. Players will be able to receive set items as drops in addition to the fragments to purchase patterns for these sets. We will release the base armor set (non-set bonus armor) in two parts, with half of these patterns being available in this release and the remaining half being released with the next content release.

Weapon Sets

This content release introduces a new three-piece set for each class, including a new weapon. In addition, these sets will have ability bonuses like the new and existing armor sets.

Additional Essence Caches

We have heard feedback from our players regarding increasing the amount of essence that bosses will drop. We have added caches to specific bosses throughout the dungeons that will drop more essence for each player. In addition to this, the essence dropped will be at +1 quality (Normal will drop Epic Essence, etc.) This is our first step to crafting improvements with more coming in the next content release (Star level item improvements).

Improvements