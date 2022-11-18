The Icy Depths is Here

Hello adventurers!
We are excited to bring you the first dungeon update, along with additional content and improvements to the game.
**
The Icy Depths
**
Legend speaks of a ruined city buried deep within the Teberon Mountain Range to the north. The mountains are treacherous. Few Sundarians dare travel this far north. Whispers float down to Galdrin's Crossing, speaking of Goblins - blue of skin and glowing eyes, feasting upon the power of the mountain. As you approach a ruined city on the far side of a lake, you gaze up in horror at a monstrous crowned skull carved deep within the rock.
The Icy Depths is a new dungeon to explore, and with over a dozen new bosses, it’s sure to challenge the most seasoned veterans!
Goblins, goblins, goblins!
We are excited to introduce a new playable race for our players; Goblins have finally come to Galdrin’s Crossing. Players may now choose this race during character creation.
We heard from players that they would like to change an existing character to another race, and this is a feature we are working on. We look to have this functionality available in the next content release.
New Item Sets
Armor Sets
This content release brings with it new armor sets for all classes. Players will be able to receive set items as drops in addition to the fragments to purchase patterns for these sets. We will release the base armor set (non-set bonus armor) in two parts, with half of these patterns being available in this release and the remaining half being released with the next content release.
Weapon Sets
This content release introduces a new three-piece set for each class, including a new weapon. In addition, these sets will have ability bonuses like the new and existing armor sets.
Additional Essence Caches
We have heard feedback from our players regarding increasing the amount of essence that bosses will drop. We have added caches to specific bosses throughout the dungeons that will drop more essence for each player. In addition to this, the essence dropped will be at +1 quality (Normal will drop Epic Essence, etc.) This is our first step to crafting improvements with more coming in the next content release (Star level item improvements).
Improvements
- Fixed Auto-loot items so that they now loot enemies who only have coin
- Fixed issue where set items were not counting toward set bonuses if equipped in a specific order
- Fixed issue where game settings would not save when quitting immediately after adjusting
- Fixed issue with UI text wrapping on purchase menus
- Fixed Issue with adjusting Heroism point increase and resets in multiplayer not saving
- Fixed issue with using back or close keybinds when using the Bank
- Fixed issue with fragments being sellable (enabling them to be accidentally sold)
- Fixed issue with dungeon difficulty delay in some dungeon regions causing loot to be incorrect quality (i.e., Chest of the Seven should now drop appropriate loot quality)
- Fixed issue where Shadow Cloak damage reduction would not decrease damage taken
- Fixed ability description formatting info for the duration in some cases (i.e., 4 seconds + 100% should show 8 seconds, not 5)
- Fixed issue with NPC combat behavior that could cause NPC timeout (NPCs should no longer have delays in between attacks)
- Fixed issue with players losing control (including crowd control or knockback effects) while climbing ladders
- Fixed various crash issues
- Fixed cases where players could not move after being downed or resurrected
- Fixed various impact particles not displaying correctly
- Fixed Drain Life ability on enemies
- Fixed issues with Lady Everleen and Handmaidens not displaying correctly, reduced healing time from 10 seconds to 6 seconds
- Fixed destructibles always affecting enemy navigation even after destruction
- Fixed enemies becoming stuck in combat for seconds without attacking
- Fixed enemies moving through destructible walls that were not yet destroyed
- Fixed characters, especially large ones, culling early when viewed from around corners/walls
- Fixed issue with chat in multiplayer
- Fixed initial camera in town displaying outside the map
- Fixed issues with various VFX that would cause screen artifacts
- Fixed various environmental collision issues
- Fixed issue with various keys being soulbound (they should no longer be)
- Optimized multiple materials and textures improving performance
- Improved NPC Voice Over and Dialogue performance
- Improved Gamepad navigation in certain menus
- Reduced damage dealt by Chancellor Iothir Clones on all difficulties
- Reduced Wutu damage while in Gnoll form.
