- Fixed bug with Arcade Destination Menu
- Fixed Arcade Final Screen High Score did not display properly
- Reduced the time it takes for the Combo to restart emptying after picking up money, depends on combo level
- Upped the Combo emptying at end of rounds for very high combos
- Upped the value of Boss dropped Crystals
- Lowered number of health points to 4 from 6
- Tweaked Upgrades
Alcyon Infinity update for 18 November 2022
Balance, Bugfixes - Small Update 0.6.3c
Patchnotes via Steam Community
