Alcyon Infinity update for 18 November 2022

Balance, Bugfixes - Small Update 0.6.3c

Build 9970254 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug with Arcade Destination Menu
  • Fixed Arcade Final Screen High Score did not display properly
  • Reduced the time it takes for the Combo to restart emptying after picking up money, depends on combo level
  • Upped the Combo emptying at end of rounds for very high combos
  • Upped the value of Boss dropped Crystals
  • Lowered number of health points to 4 from 6
  • Tweaked Upgrades

