Desecrators update for 18 November 2022

Desecrators 0.7.2 - Hydro Reactor

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Hydro Reactor level
  • Improved Abandoned Tomb level
  • Reworked Megamine:
  • Detonation now has a short delay
  • Shockwave radius and damage increased
  • Detonation now also creates a short-lived gravity well
  • Gravity wells (e.g. Bubblebomb) more consistenly attract large entities
  • Reduced gravity well attraction strength for friendly targets
  • Increased slowdown of projectiles travelling underwater
  • Reworked muzzleflash FX for all weapons
  • Adjusted various combat FX for better readability
  • Database now displays ammo capacity for Exopods
  • Reduced Banshee firerate
  • Adjusted hitsphere radii of crawler enemies
  • Fixed incorrect muzzleflash behaviour for center-firing weapons
  • Fixed view muzzleflash FX being offset incorrectly while Turbo is active
  • Fixed client inventory desync when a primary from the first bank slot is dropped
  • Fixed missing selection feedback for database entries
  • Fixed database scroll bar not working
  • Fixed directional damage indicators being shown for friendly fire
  • Fixed inconsistent post level stats for clients
  • Fixed missing post game stats for clients
  • Fixed audio settings menu displaying incorrect values
  • Fixed certain lifetime stats not updating

