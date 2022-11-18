Desecrators 0.7.2 - Hydro Reactor

- Added Hydro Reactor level
- Improved Abandoned Tomb level
- Reworked Megamine:
- Detonation now has a short delay
- Shockwave radius and damage increased
- Detonation now also creates a short-lived gravity well
- Gravity wells (e.g. Bubblebomb) more consistenly attract large entities
- Reduced gravity well attraction strength for friendly targets
- Increased slowdown of projectiles travelling underwater
- Reworked muzzleflash FX for all weapons
- Adjusted various combat FX for better readability
- Database now displays ammo capacity for Exopods
- Reduced Banshee firerate
- Adjusted hitsphere radii of crawler enemies
- Fixed incorrect muzzleflash behaviour for center-firing weapons
- Fixed view muzzleflash FX being offset incorrectly while Turbo is active
- Fixed client inventory desync when a primary from the first bank slot is dropped
- Fixed missing selection feedback for database entries
- Fixed database scroll bar not working
- Fixed directional damage indicators being shown for friendly fire
- Fixed inconsistent post level stats for clients
- Fixed missing post game stats for clients
- Fixed audio settings menu displaying incorrect values
- Fixed certain lifetime stats not updating
Changed files in this update