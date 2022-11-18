Version 0.4
- Disable collider for all items
- Improving statues & an added hint
- Changed floor & ceil textures
- Improved statues world(simplified)
- Changed & improved SFX in the spider location
- Added control hint in the pause menu
- Increased stamina regen when staying
- Improve Energy Drink(UI,Icon,Sound)
- Improved sound balance(reworked sound volume more for more than 30 SFX)
- improving player imitator
- The changed camera position
- Added translation of some words
- Added Disable or Enable inGame UI(press F1)
- Added UI for soul piece
- Changed UI for Medkit(+with count)
- Added(reworked) one room
- Key sound radius decreased
Changed files in this update