 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Return the Backrooms update for 18 November 2022

Version 0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9970225 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.4

  • Disable collider for all items
  • Improving statues & an added hint
  • Changed floor & ceil textures
  • Improved statues world(simplified)
  • Changed & improved SFX in the spider location
  • Added control hint in the pause menu
  • Increased stamina regen when staying
  • Improve Energy Drink(UI,Icon,Sound)
  • Improved sound balance(reworked sound volume more for more than 30 SFX)
  • improving player imitator
  • The changed camera position
  • Added translation of some words
  • Added Disable or Enable inGame UI(press F1)
  • Added UI for soul piece
  • Changed UI for Medkit(+with count)
  • Added(reworked) one room
  • Key sound radius decreased

Changed files in this update

Depot 1879031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link