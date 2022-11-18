A new book has been added - Chiromancy!
_
Chiromancy reveals a system of magical hands - helpers.
Hands can automate many processes, as well as some
of them affect clicks.
_
Other improvements:
- Music playback quality has been increased.
- The visual effect of the pea extract has been changed.
- Ressurect sound is now one volume.
- The 'speed up healing' button now collects cheeses as well.
- Ressurection now works with auto-soup
- Added new option - CTRL heal.
(additional settings in the options menu)
CTRL heal allows you to use the speed up healing button only with ctrl hold.
Changed files in this update