Bard Idle update for 18 November 2022

Chiromancy

Share · View all patches · Build 9970185 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new book has been added - Chiromancy!

Chiromancy reveals a system of magical hands - helpers.

Hands can automate many processes, as well as some
of them affect clicks.

Other improvements:
  • Music playback quality has been increased.
  • The visual effect of the pea extract has been changed.
  • Ressurect sound is now one volume.
  • The 'speed up healing' button now collects cheeses as well.
  • Ressurection now works with auto-soup
  • Added new option - CTRL heal.
    (additional settings in the options menu)
    CTRL heal allows you to use the speed up healing button only with ctrl hold.

