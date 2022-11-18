 Skip to content

Wizard And Minion Idle update for 18 November 2022

Server change, update required

Wizard And Minion Idle update for 18 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • We have made a server change today, that require everyone to update if you want to access all the online functionality (save, chat, shop)
    • Our provider had to do an IP change, which forced us to do it as well on the client side
    • Nothing was changed, but as we are preparing the new feature, if anything looks weird, don't hesitate to contact us on discord

