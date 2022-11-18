- We have made a server change today, that require everyone to update if you want to access all the online functionality (save, chat, shop)
-
- Our provider had to do an IP change, which forced us to do it as well on the client side
-
- Nothing was changed, but as we are preparing the new feature, if anything looks weird, don't hesitate to contact us on discord
Wizard And Minion Idle update for 18 November 2022
Server change, update required
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Wizard (And Minion) Idle Content Depot 1011511
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update