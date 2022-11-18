 Skip to content

Cat Herder update for 18 November 2022

Cat Herder Version 1.1!

Cat Herder version 1.1 is now live!

The biggest highlights of this update are:

  • A new free-roam level: No puzzles, no pressure, just spend some time playing with your cats!
  • Best time tracking: Want to push your cat herding skills even further? Compete against yourself to get the best time possible!

Some other changes:

  • Added resolution settings for those that want them.
  • Fixed music volume issue in end credits.
  • Fixed potential for button spam when returning to main menu from victory screen.
  • Fixed music freezing issue in main menu.

