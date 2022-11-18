Cat Herder version 1.1 is now live!
The biggest highlights of this update are:
- A new free-roam level: No puzzles, no pressure, just spend some time playing with your cats!
- Best time tracking: Want to push your cat herding skills even further? Compete against yourself to get the best time possible!
Some other changes:
- Added resolution settings for those that want them.
- Fixed music volume issue in end credits.
- Fixed potential for button spam when returning to main menu from victory screen.
- Fixed music freezing issue in main menu.
Changed files in this update