Rogue Legacy 2 – Patch v1.1.1

It’s been quite a ride with the release of the Fabled Heroes update alongside the Nintendo Switch version. And yet, despite how much we packed into it, it has undoubtedly been our smoothest update so far. That’s not to say the waves have been completely calm, as a few bugs were lurking beneath the waters. Fortunately we’ve not only fixed all the bugs reported in the last week, but the Mac and Linux versions are ready for prime time! We juuuust missed the launch window for these versions, but at least fans didn’t have to wait long.

And finally, we want to cap things off with a very big thank you to everyone that has supported us so far through the v1.0 launch to our latest major update!

IMPORTANT NOTE: We are aware some Steam Deck users are experiencing intermittent crashes. Regrettably we have not been able to isolate the cause, but we are hoping the native Linux build will help stabilize things. Please note that until the native Linux version is re-verified on the Steam Deck (fingers crossed because we’ve tested it), only the Proton version will be available to Steam Deck owners. To get around this for now, in the game’s properties on Steam, navigate to ‘Compatibility’, enable the ‘Force the use of a specific Steam Play Compatibility tool’ checkmark, and choose ‘Steam Linux Runtime’ from the drop down.

IMPORTANT NOTE #2: This patch will only be available on PC for the first few days to ensure stability. Once we’re certain everything is good, we will push the patch to the console platforms.

WEAPON CHANGES

Crow Storm (Buff + QoL + Bug Fix)

A small tweak to make the Crow Storm work better on enemies that constantly chase.

Crows now apply a small knockback to most enemies.

Crows now move faster and have a slightly higher turn rate.

PLATFORM CHANGES

Native versions of Rogue Legacy 2 are now available for Mac and Linux.

MISC CHANGES

Added some text to clarify that the bonuses from the Totem apply to all Classes.

Updated Credits.

BUG FIXES