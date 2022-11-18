Build: v1.19

Small fix for edge of case saving issue.
As always, a massive thanks to the community for letting us know!
- The Team
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Small fix for edge of case saving issue.
As always, a massive thanks to the community for letting us know!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update