The Corridor: On Behalf Of The Dead update for 18 November 2022

Build: v1.19

Build: v1.19 · Build 9969534

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small fix for edge of case saving issue.

As always, a massive thanks to the community for letting us know!

  • The Team

The Corridor: On Behalf Of The Dead Depot Depot 340842
