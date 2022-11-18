 Skip to content

Rogue : Genesia update for 18 November 2022

Update 0.7.0.7

Share

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Replaced zone 2 "red goblin" sprite by a proper sprite as it was just a placeholder

Introduced back a bug, triggering it unlock an hidden achievement, but also disable unlocks for the run, disable scoreboard and reduce soul-coin gain by 90%

Artifact

  • new artifact related to the bug

SoulShop

  • new soul-shop upgrade - C-tier - You no longer take damage during Anachronistic

Changes

  • Greatly reduced Blood transmutation, Metal transmutation, and Zealot scaling with level
  • Reroll should prevent the same card from being rerolled

Fixes

  • Arcanist Staff visual trail
  • Pause menu when leveling-up at the start of a stage
  • When loading a new stage, adding owned card inside the banished card list (they were not banished, just the display were wrong)

