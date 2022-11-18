Update 0.7.0.7

Replaced zone 2 "red goblin" sprite by a proper sprite as it was just a placeholder
Introduced back a bug, triggering it unlock an hidden achievement, but also disable unlocks for the run, disable scoreboard and reduce soul-coin gain by 90%
Artifact
- new artifact related to the bug
SoulShop
- new soul-shop upgrade - C-tier - You no longer take damage during Anachronistic
Changes
- Greatly reduced Blood transmutation, Metal transmutation, and Zealot scaling with level
- Reroll should prevent the same card from being rerolled
Fixes
- Arcanist Staff visual trail
- Pause menu when leveling-up at the start of a stage
- When loading a new stage, adding owned card inside the banished card list (they were not banished, just the display were wrong)
Changed files in this update