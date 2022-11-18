New Update! - Global Cup 2022 updated! Daily match events!

[table noborder=1]
[tr]
[td]
[/td]
[td]
UPDATE HIGHLIGHT
- Global Cup 2022 - Match Day!
- All Global Cup team rosters have been updated to reflect the most recent lineups participating in the tournament.
- The Global Cup is temporarily unlocked for everyone. Previously required trophies are not required temporarily.
[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
DETAILS AND GAMEPLAY IMPROVEMENTS:
- Added buttons to scroll Left/Right on the Skills and Stats screens, for quickly changing to the next or previous player. The official controller mappings have been updated to include these buttons now.
- Boosted the resting rate for non-playing players. Reserve and substitute players that do not play for any minutes, will recover from soreness quicker.
- Controller info at the pre-match screen displays the correctly updated info now.
- The savegame features have been optimized to perform better.
BUGFIXES:
- Fixed a bug caused when music was activated/deactivated while playing a match.
- Fixed texts that were rendered outside their bounds.
- Fixed animation frames for the Board of Directors.
- Fixed a bug that caused the music to stop at certain Career mode screens.
- Fixed animation bugs in the Workshop and Mods screens.
DISCLAIMERS:
- As we've mentioned before, WE DO NOT OVERWRITE your custom teams, therefore if you want to use Batovi's team design, you must use the Reset Teams Database option, under Gameplay Settings.
- The import team options will overwrite your existing team when successful.
- You can access the PCS Workshop User Guide here.
Changed files in this update