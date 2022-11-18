 Skip to content

Pixel Cup Soccer - Ultimate Edition update for 18 November 2022

New Update! - Global Cup 2022 updated! Daily match events!

Share · View all patches · Build 9969481 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UPDATE HIGHLIGHT
  • Global Cup 2022 - Match Day!
  • All Global Cup team rosters have been updated to reflect the most recent lineups participating in the tournament.
  • The Global Cup is temporarily unlocked for everyone. Previously required trophies are not required temporarily.

DETAILS AND GAMEPLAY IMPROVEMENTS:
  • Added buttons to scroll Left/Right on the Skills and Stats screens, for quickly changing to the next or previous player. The official controller mappings have been updated to include these buttons now.
  • Boosted the resting rate for non-playing players. Reserve and substitute players that do not play for any minutes, will recover from soreness quicker.
  • Controller info at the pre-match screen displays the correctly updated info now.
  • The savegame features have been optimized to perform better.
BUGFIXES:
  • Fixed a bug caused when music was activated/deactivated while playing a match.
  • Fixed texts that were rendered outside their bounds.
  • Fixed animation frames for the Board of Directors.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the music to stop at certain Career mode screens.
  • Fixed animation bugs in the Workshop and Mods screens.
DISCLAIMERS:
  • As we've mentioned before, WE DO NOT OVERWRITE your custom teams, therefore if you want to use Batovi's team design, you must use the Reset Teams Database option, under Gameplay Settings.
  • The import team options will overwrite your existing team when successful.
  • You can access the PCS Workshop User Guide here.

