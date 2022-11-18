 Skip to content

Bloody Efforts update for 18 November 2022

BALANCE PATCH 1.10.a

Last edited by Wendy

Card Changes:

  • Keeper (3) - Augment time increment change from constant 1/0.5 to 15%/10% of Melee/Range damage dealt. Additionally the timers are divided if there is more than one active Augment.
  • Assassin (4) - DoT damage decreased: 12 -> 7.
  • Explosion (5) - it no longer prevents self repels.
  • Energy - time to start collecting stacks increased: 3 -> 5 seconds.
  • Energy (4) - several hitting Abilities consume 1 stack per hit.
  • Sorcerer - % Ability Damage from this Card is calculated by addition instead of multiplication.
  • Sorcerer (7) - several hitting Abilities consume 1 stack per hit.

Ability Changes:

  • Empower - set max Health regenerated from the Ability to 15.
  • Water Pool - add cast time 0.4 second.
  • Hyper Hydration - There is now a Maximum Shield that can be gained with the Ability (15). It can be abolished with 3rd Ability Upgrade. Cooldown decreased : 11 -> 10

Changes & Bug Fixes:

  • Death Ascension - Movement Speed increased: 45% -> 55%
  • Death Ascension - increase Ability Haste: 100 -> 200
  • Legacy of the Gods - Phase 3 - Source Defenders: timer increased by 30 seconds.
  • Legacy of the Gods - Behemoth - get size increased as well.
  • Legacy of the Gods - fix descriptions of the Elemental Ascendents.

