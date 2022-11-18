BALANCE PATCH 1.10.a

Card Changes:
- Keeper (3) - Augment time increment change from constant 1/0.5 to 15%/10% of Melee/Range damage dealt. Additionally the timers are divided if there is more than one active Augment.
- Assassin (4) - DoT damage decreased: 12 -> 7.
- Explosion (5) - it no longer prevents self repels.
- Energy - time to start collecting stacks increased: 3 -> 5 seconds.
- Energy (4) - several hitting Abilities consume 1 stack per hit.
- Sorcerer - % Ability Damage from this Card is calculated by addition instead of multiplication.
- Sorcerer (7) - several hitting Abilities consume 1 stack per hit.
Ability Changes:
- Empower - set max Health regenerated from the Ability to 15.
- Water Pool - add cast time 0.4 second.
- Hyper Hydration - There is now a Maximum Shield that can be gained with the Ability (15). It can be abolished with 3rd Ability Upgrade. Cooldown decreased : 11 -> 10
Changes & Bug Fixes:
- Death Ascension - Movement Speed increased: 45% -> 55%
- Death Ascension - increase Ability Haste: 100 -> 200
- Legacy of the Gods - Phase 3 - Source Defenders: timer increased by 30 seconds.
- Legacy of the Gods - Behemoth - get size increased as well.
- Legacy of the Gods - fix descriptions of the Elemental Ascendents.
