Patch notes: v0.6.129 (2022.11.18)

v0.6.129 (2022.11.18)
- [UI/UX] Show unreachable events and warning icons for material piles that were repeatedly unreachable by flying workers
- [UI/UX] Add unreachable position diagnostics to Walking Difficulty overlay
- [Tech] Add a new workaround for Radeon nebula glitch
- [Bug] Fix remaining problems with auto processors (Grinder, Refinery) inability to find processable materials
- [Bug] Repeatedly unreachable material was attempted to be reached over and over by all workers
- [Bug] Fix humans would try to reach equipment that was in unsafe locations
- [Bug] Fix multiple instances of beings trying to go to locations where they clearly couldn't go
- [Bug] Fix Solar Panels would not produce any electricity right after the game was loaded
Changed files in this update