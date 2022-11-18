 Skip to content

Stardeus update for 18 November 2022

Patch notes: v0.6.129 (2022.11.18)

v0.6.129 (2022.11.18)

  • [UI/UX] Show unreachable events and warning icons for material piles that were repeatedly unreachable by flying workers
  • [UI/UX] Add unreachable position diagnostics to Walking Difficulty overlay
  • [Tech] Add a new workaround for Radeon nebula glitch
  • [Bug] Fix remaining problems with auto processors (Grinder, Refinery) inability to find processable materials
  • [Bug] Repeatedly unreachable material was attempted to be reached over and over by all workers
  • [Bug] Fix humans would try to reach equipment that was in unsafe locations
  • [Bug] Fix multiple instances of beings trying to go to locations where they clearly couldn't go
  • [Bug] Fix Solar Panels would not produce any electricity right after the game was loaded

