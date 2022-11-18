 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MilMo update for 18 November 2022

Update 2.8.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9969373 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This latest update is an UI remake for the character creation screen.

Some of the improvements gained:

  • Faster loading
  • Better performance
  • UI now support all available resolutions
  • Added option to randomize the character

Changed files in this update

MilMo Windows (64-bit) Depot 896591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link