Share · View all patches · Build 9969118 · Last edited 18 November 2022 – 15:09:19 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Earn in-game rewards for Darktide by watching eligible Twitch streams! Throughout the pre-order beta period (and beyond), we will periodically run Twitch drop campaigns to make your stay in Tertium a stylish, if deadly, fight for survival.

Follow the instructions below to unlock the Lasgun [Camo Skin].

Link your accounts here: https://bit.ly/TwitchDrops-Darktide