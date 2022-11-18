Update 18/11/2022

So we have added a few new things in the build for this week.

The leaderboards in Speedruns now allows you to compare your level times with others in the speed run table.

The options menu now contains a button for you to enable the ability to short jump. This feature will remain off by default for the time being as we are experimenting with it. But for anyone who would like to use this feature or try it out. It is now available to enable in the options menu.

Thanks to everyone who has played the game and helped by providing feedback to us. We have tried to take all of your suggestions onboard where possible.