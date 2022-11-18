Patch Notes[11.18.2022]

Bug Fix:
- Fix an issue that would trigger sound and special effects for no obvious reason after some dialogue played out.
- Game now pauses, as intended, when you open the salary adjustment interface while rebuild or construction is in progress.
- Fixed an issue that would allow players to move adviser residences while they're being rebuild while in a challenge. Now, as intended, you cannot move this building during its construction/rebuilding.
- Fixed a bug that would cause adviser mansion increasing adviser attributes in astronomic amounts.
- Fixed an issue where the industry bonus from roads would be active even then those buildings are not connected by a road.
- Golden Building Skins are not disappearing anymore, this was not intended.
- Fixed the issue of refugee camps not being upgraded to residences after 60 days.
- Fixed the unexpected stuck during a rare Design Institute Blueprint trigger.
- Repair the roadblocks to properly carry out their function, now people shouldn't be able to pass through. Citizens are not ghosts, we swear.
- Fixed the incorrect description of timber yard building attributes
- Fixed wrong avatars above the adviser residences and refugee camps
- Overeager advisers that constantly apply for a residence now tuned down and function normally.
13.Barracks correctly attack the enemy's supply cart now.
14.Fixed an issue with Liang Zhang's skill descriptions being displayed in the wrong area.
Optimizations:
- The collection button of the courier station is optimised. When courier station is full, collection button in the interface now has new light effect prompt to alert the player to this situation.
- When a player unlocks the mysterious merchant, the NPC will always display its overhead icon.
- Optimised the description of scandals, now correctly displaying that scandals will NOT affect city title applications.
- Optimisation of secondary reminders when razing a building
- If not unlocked riding yet, added related instructions to activate the talent needed for riding when trying to pick a horse.
Other Adjustment:
- The probability of triggering a Riot is reduced when the happiness is dissatisfied or below.
- Adjusted the back-end numbers for evaluation for all challenges based on the feedback we received regarding the imbalances in scoring. Unfortunately, already completed challenges cannot be affected by this new evaluation check.
- Increased the maximum amount of resources you can get from donation efforts.
Changed files in this update