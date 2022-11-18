Test Branch Update! (Beta 7.1.1)

Changelog
Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).
New content and features
- Implemented the escort (in) mission objective, now used in the bomb defusal scenarios
- Updated the skirmish missions with the new escort in/out scenarios
Fixes
- Fixed the game crashing in certain cases while resolving the execution phase
Reminder: switching to the test branch
In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".
The game then should automatically update to the test version.
To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.
Changed depots in test branch