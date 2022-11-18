Test Branch Update! (Beta 7.1.1)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

New content and features

Implemented the escort (in) mission objective, now used in the bomb defusal scenarios

Updated the skirmish missions with the new escort in/out scenarios

Fixes

Fixed the game crashing in certain cases while resolving the execution phase

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".

Select the "BETAS" tab.

Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.