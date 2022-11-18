Patch 1.1.1

Hello everyone, just updated Sokobos to version 1.1.1.
Here's the list of changes
- Aphrodite's Trial - Moved the tutorial explaining interaction between Fire pots and Wooden frames to level 12 from level 11, since level 11 did not contain any Fire pots
- When you would open the Level Select in-game, if you would switch between Original and DLC levels or pages of levels a bug could occur that would return you back to menu instead of game in case you decided to back out
- Internal code clean ups
Enjoy the game!
Changed files in this update