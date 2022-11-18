Gloam v0.25

Gameplay changes:
- The player movement system has been rebuilt to be smoother and generally a better experience all around.
- Improved character animation fidelity.
Quality of life changes:
- On Android, Gloam will now check that you have the correct version so that you have less buggy games.
- We added a credits page and, some social media links, so that you can more easily find us and the community!
Bug fixes:
- Detecting when a player enters your light zone is now faster and more reliable, and doesn't happen through walls.
Changed files in this update