Gloam update for 18 November 2022

Gloam v0.25

18 November 2022

Gameplay changes:

  • The player movement system has been rebuilt to be smoother and generally a better experience all around.
  • Improved character animation fidelity.

Quality of life changes:

  • On Android, Gloam will now check that you have the correct version so that you have less buggy games.
  • We added a credits page and, some social media links, so that you can more easily find us and the community!

Bug fixes:

  • Detecting when a player enters your light zone is now faster and more reliable, and doesn't happen through walls.

