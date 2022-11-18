 Skip to content

STOLEN CITY update for 18 November 2022

The Bunker

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Added the Bunker
  • the bunker has been added to the map


  • the bunker area is located in the west of the map

  • you can go down to the bunker

  • inside there are many rooms with loot
  • caution! the bunker is well guarded


