怯懦 Cowardice update for 18 November 2022

0.4.6.7 Small patch

Build 9968498 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed the problem that obstacles in the second chase in Act II would penetrate

Increased visibility of a cue in Act 1

