Food Factory update for 18 November 2022

Bug fixes, cloth material 1.17

Food Factory update for 18 November 2022

Bug fixes, cloth material 1.17

Build 9968304

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added cloth material for some furniture's
  • Limited elastic pipe length
  • Build height/rotation are now saved (switching to other or placing another instance)
  • Added flying materials effect when building/destroying build

