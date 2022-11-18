- Added cloth material for some furniture's
- Limited elastic pipe length
- Build height/rotation are now saved (switching to other or placing another instance)
- Added flying materials effect when building/destroying build
Food Factory update for 18 November 2022
Bug fixes, cloth material 1.17
