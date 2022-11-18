- Fixed the bugs that occurred in the bullet game.
- Fixed a bug that occurs in the puzzle on the second floor.
- The Chinese translation has been modified as a whole.
- Subquest bugs have been fixed.
- Credits have been added.
[1.0.4] Hotfix
