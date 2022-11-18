 Skip to content

Thy Creature update for 18 November 2022

[1.0.4] Hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the bugs that occurred in the bullet game.
  • Fixed a bug that occurs in the puzzle on the second floor.
  • The Chinese translation has been modified as a whole.
  • Subquest bugs have been fixed.
  • Credits have been added.

