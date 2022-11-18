 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Daybreaker VR update for 18 November 2022

Vehicles Update #1

Share · View all patches · Build 9967982 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed binoculars zooming from fixed to dynamic trigger pull
  • Added driveable physics vehicle with steering wheel, use trigger for acceleration (requires all engine parts, fuel and several wheels)
  • Added vehicle spawns in garages
  • Added vehicle parts and fuel to loot spawns
  • Configured saving vehicle position and health status after starting engine for the first time
  • Updated stash section of tutorial text to clarify loot saves in stash, on player, or on workbenches

Changed files in this update

Depot 2067731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link