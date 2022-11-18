- Changed binoculars zooming from fixed to dynamic trigger pull
- Added driveable physics vehicle with steering wheel, use trigger for acceleration (requires all engine parts, fuel and several wheels)
- Added vehicle spawns in garages
- Added vehicle parts and fuel to loot spawns
- Configured saving vehicle position and health status after starting engine for the first time
- Updated stash section of tutorial text to clarify loot saves in stash, on player, or on workbenches
Daybreaker VR update for 18 November 2022
Vehicles Update #1
