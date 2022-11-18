 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Shadow Fate update for 18 November 2022

November 18th Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9967834 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added two dialogue scenes to the Volcano dungeon.
-Increased the AOE of Tidal Wave
-Gave the Horus-Bot the counter ability
-Some treasure chest deletion and contents change

Changed files in this update

Shadow Fate Content Depot 1861871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link