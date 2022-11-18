-Added two dialogue scenes to the Volcano dungeon.
-Increased the AOE of Tidal Wave
-Gave the Horus-Bot the counter ability
-Some treasure chest deletion and contents change
Shadow Fate update for 18 November 2022
November 18th Patch
-Added two dialogue scenes to the Volcano dungeon.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update