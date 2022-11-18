Lunistice ver. 1.03 Out Now!

Hello everyone!
Time for another quick update! Ver. 1.03 is now LIVE!
I'll make it short and sweet, so check out the changelog below <3
Lunistice ver. 1.03 Changelog
Changes
- Made timings for jumping at the end of grind rails in 6-2 a bit more lenient
- Rebalanced rail segment in 3-1 level secret
- Rebalanced final rail segment in 3-2 to be a bit more forgiving
- Rebalanced "blind drop" in 6-1
- Changed input buffer for launchers. It should be harder to accidentally double jump and miss the target when being launched now.
- Removed Hana's "A-Pose" from all animations. Just to be clear: it wasn't an "A-Pose", by the way, it was an actual falling animation and it was certainly not a T-Pose, what are you even talking abou--- hey what are you doing don't take away my keyboa-
- You can now actually use the down button in the act selection for stage 7
Fixes
- Fixed camera recentering not working properly on grind rails
- Fixed invisible collider in spiral bridge section of stage T
- Fixed glitching into file select from results menu by spamming ESC
- Fixed softlock by resetting to checkpoint while bouncing off a platform and entering a water bubble
- Fixed grind rail overlay vanishing when switching to hi-res mode while on a rail
- Fixed Stage 5-2 music
