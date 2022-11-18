 Skip to content

Lunistice update for 18 November 2022

Lunistice ver. 1.03 Out Now!

Last edited by Wendy

Hello everyone!

Time for another quick update! Ver. 1.03 is now LIVE!

I'll make it short and sweet, so check out the changelog below <3

Lunistice ver. 1.03 Changelog

Changes
  • Made timings for jumping at the end of grind rails in 6-2 a bit more lenient
  • Rebalanced rail segment in 3-1 level secret
  • Rebalanced final rail segment in 3-2 to be a bit more forgiving
  • Rebalanced "blind drop" in 6-1
  • Changed input buffer for launchers. It should be harder to accidentally double jump and miss the target when being launched now.
  • Removed Hana's "A-Pose" from all animations. Just to be clear: it wasn't an "A-Pose", by the way, it was an actual falling animation and it was certainly not a T-Pose, what are you even talking abou--- hey what are you doing don't take away my keyboa-
  • You can now actually use the down button in the act selection for stage 7
Fixes
  • Fixed camera recentering not working properly on grind rails
  • Fixed invisible collider in spiral bridge section of stage T
  • Fixed glitching into file select from results menu by spamming ESC
  • Fixed softlock by resetting to checkpoint while bouncing off a platform and entering a water bubble
  • Fixed grind rail overlay vanishing when switching to hi-res mode while on a rail
  • Fixed Stage 5-2 music

