Silver Blue update for 18 November 2022

Bugs fixed and update Steam achievements.

Build 9967284 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there, now you can unlock Silver blue's steam achievements. Also fixed few minor bugs, typos and wrong spelling names.

If you find any bugs and want to report, please send me a mail to: kimmeomeo1992@gmail.com

Best regards,

Cain.

