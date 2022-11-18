Bugs fixed and update Steam achievements.

Hello there, now you can unlock Silver blue's steam achievements. Also fixed few minor bugs, typos and wrong spelling names.
If you find any bugs and want to report, please send me a mail to: kimmeomeo1992@gmail.com
Best regards,
Cain.
