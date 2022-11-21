 Skip to content

RaceRoom Racing Experience update for 21 November 2022

RaceRoom has been updated

Last edited by Wendy

Update details:

Client version = 0.9.4.51
Client BuildID = 9966907

Changelog:

  • Improved support for Cammus wheel
  • Improved support for Logitech G923
  • Fixed wrong default speed sensitive steering values for gamepads
  • Prepared the game for RR Truck release
  • Shared memory API - Added battery state of charge for electric and hybrid cars (Details available on github)
  • Shared memory API - Added water tank volume remaining, for RR Truck's waterspray-cooled brakes (Details available on github)
  • Laguna Seca - Added normal maps, made green tarmac react like tarmac in physics
  • Nuerburgring GP - Added normal maps for grass and terrain, various visual tweaks and fixes
  • RedBull ring - Updated to 2022 specs, texture updates, vegetation updates, added some houses around the track and updated terrain.
  • Suzuka - Updated curbs and added normal maps for road and grass.

