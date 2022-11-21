RaceRoom has been updated

Update details:
Client version = 0.9.4.51
Client BuildID = 9966907
Changelog:
- Improved support for Cammus wheel
- Improved support for Logitech G923
- Fixed wrong default speed sensitive steering values for gamepads
- Prepared the game for RR Truck release
- Shared memory API - Added battery state of charge for electric and hybrid cars (Details available on github)
- Shared memory API - Added water tank volume remaining, for RR Truck's waterspray-cooled brakes (Details available on github)
- Laguna Seca - Added normal maps, made green tarmac react like tarmac in physics
- Nuerburgring GP - Added normal maps for grass and terrain, various visual tweaks and fixes
- RedBull ring - Updated to 2022 specs, texture updates, vegetation updates, added some houses around the track and updated terrain.
- Suzuka - Updated curbs and added normal maps for road and grass.
