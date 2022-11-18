 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Soda Crisis update for 18 November 2022

2022/11/18 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9966786 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Level Editor

  • Undo & Redo Support

    • You can find them on the left side of transform toolkits,
    • or you can perform undo / redo by using combine key Ctrl+Z / Ctrl+Y.
    • This function is only valid for object related operations, including: selecting / creating / deleting objects, trasnform operations (setting visibility, position, rotation and scale), and object property modification.
    • Attention: Each time you open other level files, switch blocks, and perform block management, the system will restart recording operation, and the previous records will be cleared.

  • New Objects Added: Enemy Spawner, Enemy Spawn Point.

  • "Invoke Event on Start" toggle is added to all event objects.

  • Now player can attack sawblade in custom level, but no damage would make.

Bug Fix
  • Fixed issue that cloning object does not work when player is using context menu in the editor.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1592671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link