2022/11/18 Patch Notes

Level Editor
Undo & Redo Support
- You can find them on the left side of transform toolkits,
- or you can perform undo / redo by using combine key Ctrl+Z / Ctrl+Y.
- This function is only valid for object related operations, including: selecting / creating / deleting objects, trasnform operations (setting visibility, position, rotation and scale), and object property modification.
- Attention: Each time you open other level files, switch blocks, and perform block management, the system will restart recording operation, and the previous records will be cleared.
New Objects Added: Enemy Spawner, Enemy Spawn Point.
"Invoke Event on Start" toggle is added to all event objects.
Now player can attack sawblade in custom level, but no damage would make.
Bug Fix
- Fixed issue that cloning object does not work when player is using context menu in the editor.
