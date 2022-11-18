 Skip to content

Flying Pengy update for 18 November 2022

Small update ver 1.20.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9966599 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added leaderboard to compete with other players and friends;
Fixed bug that prevented unlocking achievements;
Mac OSX platform is no longer supported, no updates there;

Changed files in this update

Flying Pengy Depot Windows Depot 519871
  • Loading history…
Flying Pengy Depot Mac OSX Depot 519872
  • Loading history…
