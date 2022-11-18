Added leaderboard to compete with other players and friends;
Fixed bug that prevented unlocking achievements;
Mac OSX platform is no longer supported, no updates there;
Flying Pengy update for 18 November 2022
Small update ver 1.20.4
Added leaderboard to compete with other players and friends;
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update