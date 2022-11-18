 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MOVAFORT update for 18 November 2022

MOVAFORT v0.51b

Share · View all patches · Build 9966420 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features:

  • Stealth Kill: Killing Villagers with 1 Hit Won't make player wanted as long as no Other Villagers Saw The Player in a Short Period After the Kill

Changed:

  • Updated New Biome Discovery Notification to Display Biome Name
  • Updated the Steal Button Overlay so that Player won't be able to see behind the Steal Button overlay when looking at an inventory

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed Player be able to Jump very high
  • Fixed NPC Glitch After Player Time Travel to the Past.
  • Fixed the message (Villaged Killed) to (Villager Killed)
  • Fixed player be able to Sleep in Biome while wanted, Now Player will get a message says that he cant sleep in this Biome
  • Fixed World Borders would Cast Shadows
  • Fixed Event Altar Sign (?) Dont get removed after player upgrade a Tool
  • Fixed Event Chest being Locked Some Times
  • Fixed a Paradox Items Problem, Well its too Complex to Explain all you need to know that Items won't be Destroyed mistakenly by a Paradox again, Fixed a ultra rare case of items being destroyed by paradox where the item is touched for the first time by player this timeline and is marked as a paradox from another timeline, by Time Travel Equations this should not be possible but here we are.

Don't Miss:

6 WAYS TO STEAL USING TIME TRAVEL - MOVAFORT Tutorial #1


[h2][/h2]

Changed files in this update

Depot 2079601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link