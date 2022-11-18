MOVAFORT v0.51b

New Features:
- Stealth Kill: Killing Villagers with 1 Hit Won't make player wanted as long as no Other Villagers Saw The Player in a Short Period After the Kill
Changed:
- Updated New Biome Discovery Notification to Display Biome Name
- Updated the Steal Button Overlay so that Player won't be able to see behind the Steal Button overlay when looking at an inventory
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed Player be able to Jump very high
- Fixed NPC Glitch After Player Time Travel to the Past.
- Fixed the message (Villaged Killed) to (Villager Killed)
- Fixed player be able to Sleep in Biome while wanted, Now Player will get a message says that he cant sleep in this Biome
- Fixed World Borders would Cast Shadows
- Fixed Event Altar Sign (?) Dont get removed after player upgrade a Tool
- Fixed Event Chest being Locked Some Times
- Fixed a Paradox Items Problem, Well its too Complex to Explain all you need to know that Items won't be Destroyed mistakenly by a Paradox again, Fixed a ultra rare case of items being destroyed by paradox where the item is touched for the first time by player this timeline and is marked as a paradox from another timeline, by Time Travel Equations this should not be possible but here we are.
Changed files in this update