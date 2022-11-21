Feature improvement
- Level up the Doomi through the pet function update. You can also level up the Doomi in the weapon level-up selection pop-up.
- An evolutionary weapon item, ‘Spirit of the Tiger’ has improved by increasing the attack range and knockbacks from hits. The starting point of the attack is the backside of the character.
- An evolutionary weapon item, ‘Count’s Sword’s abillity has also been updated by expanding the attack range. Besides, the attack cycle is shortened when the weapon is stuck to the ground.
- The attack range of the majority of weapons has expanded.
- The boss match of Stage 1 has changed.
〮Decreased the number of projectiles of the mid-slime bosses and octopus monsters, and applied knockback changes for both of them.
-The attack patterns of Stages 2 and 3 have been changed.
〮The number of slime and octopus monster projectiles has been decreased as well as some offensive monsters have been removed.
- Counterattack monsters of the Hell mode have been replaced.
- A summoning skill has been added in certain boss battles to summon subordinate monsters at regular intervals.
- An additional page for Damian’s Evolution Book has been created. Upgraded or newly added weapon information is displayed.
Bug fix
- Fixed a bug where the bomb repair sword disappeared*
