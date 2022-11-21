 Skip to content

Survival Academy update for 21 November 2022

Ver.0.1.8

Share · View all patches · Build 9966367 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Feature improvement

  • Level up the Doomi through the pet function update. You can also level up the Doomi in the weapon level-up selection pop-up.
  • An evolutionary weapon item, ‘Spirit of the Tiger’ has improved by increasing the attack range and knockbacks from hits. The starting point of the attack is the backside of the character.
  • An evolutionary weapon item, ‘Count’s Sword’s abillity has also been updated by expanding the attack range. Besides, the attack cycle is shortened when the weapon is stuck to the ground.
  • The attack range of the majority of weapons has expanded.
  • The boss match of Stage 1 has changed.
    〮Decreased the number of projectiles of the mid-slime bosses and octopus monsters, and applied knockback changes for both of them.
    -The attack patterns of Stages 2 and 3 have been changed.
    〮The number of slime and octopus monster projectiles has been decreased as well as some offensive monsters have been removed.
  • Counterattack monsters of the Hell mode have been replaced.
  • A summoning skill has been added in certain boss battles to summon subordinate monsters at regular intervals.
  • An additional page for Damian’s Evolution Book has been created. Upgraded or newly added weapon information is displayed.
    Bug fix
  • Fixed a bug where the bomb repair sword disappeared*

