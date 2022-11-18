Version 1.0.13c is live

Incremented version to 1.0.13c
- Reworked Net weapon (still needs rebalancing).
Net is now a Throwable weapon equipped in Ranged slot.
Net is now a stackable item (4 stacks).
The net gives you a 50% chance to entangle (stun) a targeted enemy on a successful hit for 1 turn.
Damage and combat bonuses are the same.
- Nerfed Troubadour bonus when dealing with the Ice Queen from +3 to +1 (as is in the books).
- Fixed inverted pricing for Amanushi's different blessing costs at Yarimura.
- Added Go Back choice to Baroness quest list to avoid locking you of all choices if all quests are completed and you have no money on you.
- Added support for multiple secret shops from story choices (In preparation for The Lords of the Rising Sun).
- Added hidden Lord Kumonosu meeting in Yarimura (In preparation for The Lords of the Rising Sun).
- Added hidden Baroness of Ravayne Diplomatic quest (In preparation for The Lords of the Rising Sun).
- Added hidden Safe Travel blessing option when travelling to new locations (In preparation for The Lords of the Rising Sun).
- Fixed minor typos.
Changed files in this update