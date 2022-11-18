 Skip to content

Fabled Lands update for 18 November 2022

Version 1.0.13c is live

Fabled Lands update for 18 November 2022

Version 1.0.13c is live

Last edited by Wendy

Incremented version to 1.0.13c

  • Reworked Net weapon (still needs rebalancing).
    Net is now a Throwable weapon equipped in Ranged slot.
    Net is now a stackable item (4 stacks).
    The net gives you a 50% chance to entangle (stun) a targeted enemy on a successful hit for 1 turn.
    Damage and combat bonuses are the same.
  • Nerfed Troubadour bonus when dealing with the Ice Queen from +3 to +1 (as is in the books).
  • Fixed inverted pricing for Amanushi's different blessing costs at Yarimura.
  • Added Go Back choice to Baroness quest list to avoid locking you of all choices if all quests are completed and you have no money on you.
  • Added support for multiple secret shops from story choices (In preparation for The Lords of the Rising Sun).
  • Added hidden Lord Kumonosu meeting in Yarimura (In preparation for The Lords of the Rising Sun).
  • Added hidden Baroness of Ravayne Diplomatic quest (In preparation for The Lords of the Rising Sun).
  • Added hidden Safe Travel blessing option when travelling to new locations (In preparation for The Lords of the Rising Sun).
  • Fixed minor typos.

