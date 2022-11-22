Update 11.22.2022

1. Added daily clan tasks.
- Daily clan tasks are performed jointly by all clan members. As a reward for completing tasks, players receive loyalty points.
2. Added individual sound effects to a number of abilities.
3. Added skin animations to a number of cards from the Great Challenge game mode.
4. Fixed a bug in the welcome screen in the tournament of magicians.
- The welcome screen only appears in the mage tournament on the map and displays the data of the main reward.
Changed files in this update