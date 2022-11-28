New update for Music Maker Free Steam Edition!

Important changes in version 31.0.2.15 compared to version 30.0.2.30
Changes in patch 31.0.2.15 compared to 31.0.1.13
Technical modifications for compatibility with Windows 11
Crash fixes and bug fixes:
- Fixed graphics error that occurred when resizing BeatBox
- Fixed loop table column width in the Loop Manager
- Instruments correctly display as "New" again
- Fixed crash that occurred when deleting Soundpools
- The video export process can now be canceled again
- Objects snap correctly to play cursor again
- Improvements to stability
- Minor improvements to start screen
Preview now possible in Templates tab for audio effects and visuals
Print Studio can be opened from menu item
Changes in patch 31.0.1.11 compared to 31.0.0.10
New Vita Solo Instruments available from the Store
New Cherry Audio plug-ins available from the Store
Improved support for activating Cherry Audio plug-ins
Option for automatically increasing velocity
Workflow improvements for audio and MIDI editing
Crash fixes and bug fixes:
- Fixed crashes that occurred during MXV import
- Fixed waveform for mono wave files
- Fixed Live Pad and Beatbox crashes
- Revised localization issues
Improved program interface
- Mixer
- In-app Store
- Loop manager
- File manager
- Beatbox
Additional small-scale customization and enhancements within the program
Changes in patch 31.0.0.10 compared to 31.0.0.9
- Update Beatbox.vst3
- Adjustments to start screen design
Changes in patch 31.0.0.9 compared to 31.0.0.6
- Enhanced precision control
- Improved keyboard shortcut handling
- Minor in-app Store design adjustments
Changes in patch 30.0.5.47 compared to 30.0.4.44
MIDI Editor:
- New design
- Numerous improvements and bug fixes
Numerous mixer optimizations
-
Improved onboarding
Performance problems in Music Maker have been resolved
Improved Beatbox
Fixed crashes that occurred when resizing VST3 plug-ins
A number of improvements to the program interface, tutorial, start screen, and Song Maker AI
Changes in patch 30.0.4.44 compared to 30.0.3.39
Song Maker AI:
- New: More AI functions in Song Maker AI
- Improved control of AI effects on the song you want to create via the settings menu in Song Maker AI
- Additional improvements and many bug fixes
Start screen:
- New: The new sound check lets you adjust audio driver and device settings quickly in the Start screen
Store:
- The Music Maker Store now includes a new category – "Beatbox Kits"
Onboarding:
- Quickstart guide for the perfect introduction to Music Maker
Improvements:
- Audio recording: Tracks where "AUDIO REC" is activated now play during playback
- Arranger: Deleting the last track in the arranger is no longer possible
- MIDI Editor: MIDI commands are forwarded correctly even if no MIDI object is selected in the arranger
- Loops: Improvements to loop view when additional columns are added
- Downloads: The redesigned download area in Music Maker offers a better overview of all content available for download
- Additional bug fixes and improvements (e.g. in the Music Maker Store, Beatbox, tutorials)
Crash fixes:
- Fixed crashes that occurred during use of the auto mastering tool
- Importing audio CDs no longer leads to crashes
- Importing Music Maker projects from the file manager no longer leads to crashes
Changes in patch 30.0.3.39 compared to 30.0.2.30
Beatbox:
- NEW: Support of various hardware controllers - e.g. Novation Launchpad Mini MK3, AKAI MPK Mini MK3, Novation Launchpad Mini MK3)
- NEW: With the Launchpad Mini MK3 kits can be switched, the steps can be activated / deactivated, the previews can be played per track, the volume can be controlled per track and the playback can be started and stopped
- NEW: The beatbox kits are now sorted by genre, the volume per track can be controlled and there is visual feedback in the beatbox when using a hardware controller
- Also, lots of bug fixes and improvements
-
Program interface:
- NEW: Completely revised transport control
- NEW: Toolbar and menus to show and hide individual opened docks
- NEW: The arranger can be maximized and minimized via the toolbar, menu or shortcut
-
Improvements:
- Arranger: The play cursor runs smoothly again during playback
- Downloads: Downloaded installers of additional Music Maker content are retained after restarting the program
- Arranger: No black arranger when loading projects
- Start screen: "New project" no longer changes the program layout in Music Maker
- Import / Export: AIFF is available again
- Other bug fixes and improvements
