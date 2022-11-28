 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Music Maker Free Steam Edition update for 28 November 2022

New update for Music Maker Free Steam Edition!

Share · View all patches · Build 9966050 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Important changes in version 31.0.2.15 compared to version 30.0.2.30

Changes in patch 31.0.2.15 compared to 31.0.1.13

  • Technical modifications for compatibility with Windows 11

  • Crash fixes and bug fixes:

    • Fixed graphics error that occurred when resizing BeatBox
    • Fixed loop table column width in the Loop Manager
    • Instruments correctly display as "New" again
    • Fixed crash that occurred when deleting Soundpools
    • The video export process can now be canceled again
    • Objects snap correctly to play cursor again
    • Improvements to stability
    • Minor improvements to start screen

  • Preview now possible in Templates tab for audio effects and visuals

  • Print Studio can be opened from menu item

Changes in patch 31.0.1.11 compared to 31.0.0.10

  • New Vita Solo Instruments available from the Store

  • New Cherry Audio plug-ins available from the Store

  • Improved support for activating Cherry Audio plug-ins

  • Option for automatically increasing velocity

  • Workflow improvements for audio and MIDI editing

  • Crash fixes and bug fixes:

    • Fixed crashes that occurred during MXV import
    • Fixed waveform for mono wave files
    • Fixed Live Pad and Beatbox crashes
    • Waveform for mono wave files
    • Revised localization issues

  • Improved program interface

    • Mixer
    • In-app Store
    • Loop manager
    • File manager
    • Beatbox

  • Additional small-scale customization and enhancements within the program

Changes in patch 31.0.0.10 compared to 31.0.0.9
  • Update Beatbox.vst3
  • Adjustments to start screen design
Changes in patch 31.0.0.9 compared to 31.0.0.6
  • Enhanced precision control
  • Improved keyboard shortcut handling
  • Minor in-app Store design adjustments
Changes in patch 30.0.5.47 compared to 30.0.4.44

  • MIDI Editor:

    • New design
    • Numerous improvements and bug fixes

  • Numerous mixer optimizations

  • Improved onboarding

  • Performance problems in Music Maker have been resolved

  • Improved Beatbox

  • Fixed crashes that occurred when resizing VST3 plug-ins

  • A number of improvements to the program interface, tutorial, start screen, and Song Maker AI

Changes in patch 30.0.4.44 compared to 30.0.3.39

  • Song Maker AI:

    • New: More AI functions in Song Maker AI
    • Improved control of AI effects on the song you want to create via the settings menu in Song Maker AI
    • Additional improvements and many bug fixes

  • Start screen:

    • New: The new sound check lets you adjust audio driver and device settings quickly in the Start screen

  • Store:

    • The Music Maker Store now includes a new category – "Beatbox Kits"

  • Onboarding:

    • Quickstart guide for the perfect introduction to Music Maker

  • Improvements:

    • Audio recording: Tracks where "AUDIO REC" is activated now play during playback
    • Arranger: Deleting the last track in the arranger is no longer possible
    • MIDI Editor: MIDI commands are forwarded correctly even if no MIDI object is selected in the arranger
    • Loops: Improvements to loop view when additional columns are added
    • Downloads: The redesigned download area in Music Maker offers a better overview of all content available for download
    • Additional bug fixes and improvements (e.g. in the Music Maker Store, Beatbox, tutorials)

  • Crash fixes:

    • Fixed crashes that occurred during use of the auto mastering tool
    • Importing audio CDs no longer leads to crashes
    • Importing Music Maker projects from the file manager no longer leads to crashes
Changes in patch 30.0.3.39 compared to 30.0.2.30

  • Beatbox:

    • NEW: Support of various hardware controllers - e.g. Novation Launchpad Mini MK3, AKAI MPK Mini MK3, Novation Launchpad Mini MK3)
    • NEW: With the Launchpad Mini MK3 kits can be switched, the steps can be activated / deactivated, the previews can be played per track, the volume can be controlled per track and the playback can be started and stopped
    • NEW: The beatbox kits are now sorted by genre, the volume per track can be controlled and there is visual feedback in the beatbox when using a hardware controller
    • Also, lots of bug fixes and improvements

  • Program interface:

    • NEW: Completely revised transport control
    • NEW: Toolbar and menus to show and hide individual opened docks
    • NEW: The arranger can be maximized and minimized via the toolbar, menu or shortcut

  • Improvements:

    • Arranger: The play cursor runs smoothly again during playback
    • Downloads: Downloaded installers of additional Music Maker content are retained after restarting the program
    • Arranger: No black arranger when loading projects
    • Start screen: "New project" no longer changes the program layout in Music Maker
    • Import / Export: AIFF is available again
    • Other bug fixes and improvements

Changed files in this update

Music Maker (64 Bit) Steam Edition (main) Depot 1390681
  • Loading history…
Music Maker (64 Bit) Steam Edition (EN) Depot 1390682
  • Loading history…
Music Maker (64 Bit) Steam Edition (DE) Depot 1390683
  • Loading history…
Music Maker (64 Bit) Steam Edition (ES) Depot 1390684
  • Loading history…
Music Maker (64 Bit) Steam Edition (FR) Depot 1390685
  • Loading history…
Music Maker (64 Bit) Steam Edition (IT) Depot 1390686
  • Loading history…
Music Maker (64 Bit) Steam Edition (NL) Depot 1390687
  • Loading history…
Music Maker (64 Bit) Steam Edition (FI) Depot 1390688
  • Loading history…
Music Maker (64 Bit) Steam Edition (SE) Depot 1390689
  • Loading history…
Music Maker (64 Bit) Steam Edition (PL) Depot 1394110
  • Loading history…
Music Maker (64 Bit) Steam Edition (PT) Depot 1394111
  • Loading history…
Music Maker (64 Bit) Steam Edition (BR) Depot 1394112
  • Loading history…
Music Maker (64 Bit) Steam Edition (RU) Depot 1394113
  • Loading history…
Music Maker (64 Bit) Steam Edition (KR) Depot 1394114
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link