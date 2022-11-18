 Skip to content

Joon Shining update for 18 November 2022

Fixed level6-7 bug, and other general updates

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• level6-7 fixed a bug that wouldn't allow you to progress in this level
• world 6: in the proc gen system we replaced the hard-to-use magnets with much easier-to-use grapples
• changed a few of the later droplets in world1 to purple-types

