Titania: Hotfix

New Mechanic: Deity Shrine Blessings

+All deity shrines now have two additional options the player can do while interacting with the shrine. These are Receive Blessing and Take Trinket.

+Blessings offer a way for players to voluntarily ramp up the difficulty of the game to receive various benefits for a period of time. These benefits have been deliberately designed to not influence combat-related stats or gameplay balance.

+Blessings are removed upon death and cannot be removed by the player in any other way. They must run their course.

+You can have multiple blessings at once. Their effects stack.

+Blessings can be received at shrines on all maps and in both the Free Roam and Life Cycle game modes

+You can refresh a blessing and restart its timer by revisiting a corresponding deity shrine and receiving the blessing again.

+You must take a trinket from another shrine and carry it to a shrine to receive a blessing from the shrine

-The Take Trinket option can be found by interacting with a shrine through the use key. The trinket will appear in your mouth and is interactable like any other carryable object

The Survival Deity grants a blessing that does:

-Reduces comfort drop associated with incubating eggs by 50%

-Reduces the movement penalty associated with incubating eggs by 100%

-Grants increased gestation speed by 75%

-Increases chance of passing on exclusive skins or granting bio layers on eggs. Both parents stack.

-Buffs Incubated buff by an additional 25%

-Your eggs cannot be damaged from damage received during combat

-Nests are 50% cheaper to create

-Each parent reduces the chance of eggs having a negative inherit by 50%. If both parents are blessed, the chance becomes zero.

-Increases food and water drain by 40%

The Speed Deity grants a blessing that does:

-Increases growth speed by 50%

-Increases food and water drain by 75%

The Power Deity grants a blessing that does:

-If you die, 75% of your resurrection cost is already met by the blessing

-Increases food and water drain by 40%

Mechanics Changes

+Mechanics: After being resurrected, creatures now drop empty carcasses until they eat and drink food. The fullness of the dropped carcass cannot exceed the value of the food they have eaten since being resurrected to prevent farming food with the new power deity blessing.

+Mechanics: Life Cycle (Titania) and Life Cycle (old BoB maps) has been split into two game modes. These game modes are Life Cycle and Free Roam

-The old, unused Free Roam game mode has been replaced by this updated version of Free Roam, which constitutes all of the current, old BoB map growth mechanics

-Servers that wish to use old BoB growth and mechanics on Isla Titania can do so by switching the game mode to Free Roam on their Isla Titania server

-Conversely, all servers who wish to run the current Titania / Gauntlet gameplay can do so on older maps by setting their server's game mode to Life Cycle

-All mechanics labeled as Titania-specific or for new BoB maps only in our previous update are now specific to Life Cycle

+Mechanics: Titania can now be run on Free Roam (old BoB growth / gameplay) or Life Cycle (Titania / Gauntlet gameplay)

-Rival Shores, Ancestral Plains, Forest Island, and other maps can also run either Life Cycle or Free Roam

Admin

+Admin: The fillallstats and setstats admin commands no longer dirty dinosaurs if used on the Free Roam game mode

+Admin: The setweather command now applies the Enhanced Growth buff on the Free Roam game mode

+Admin: The server config bDisableCharacterDeath now allows players to automatically resurrect when they die while on Free Roam game mode

+Admin: The console commands SpawnCarcass and SpawnPlant can be used on Free Roam, regardless of map

+Admin: The growth rate, water drain rate, and food drain rate server configs now fully work on Life Cycle/Titania

+Admin: PvE, PvP, and PvPvE game experiences can be used on Life Cycle or Free Roam

Quality of Life

+QoL: Plants now despawn by going towards your jaw and disappearing gradually, rather than instantly despawning

+QoL: Added a few biome volumes to Forest Island and Forest Island Canvas maps

+Disabled prompt that warns players about joining non-Titania maps

+QoL: Deity shrines now have banners above them that show up when you use scent. They look similar to freshwater banners

Balance Changes

+Balance: Decreased Velociraptor's food drain rate by 10%

+Balance: Decreased Oryctodromeus' food drain rate by 10%

+Balance: Increased Tyrannosaurus rex's food drain rate by 6%

Optimization Changes

+Optimization: Reduced size of several textures present on Titania to reduce VRAM usage

+Optimization: Titania now pre-caches before the player attempts to join the server. This may help with some players with lower-end PCs having issues connecting to Isla Titania servers.

Bug Fixes

+Fixed: Charcoal no longer spawns on old maps, neither from forest fires nor randomly

+Reset talents for all creatures

-This will hopefully flush out any issues with talents not working properly for pre-patch lurdus and megaras

+Fixed: AI can no longer spawn multiple or infinite carcasses under certain situations

+Fixed: Eggs now properly grow 80% faster on Isla Titania

+Fixed: Big burrow objects such as rocks no longer spawn above-ground in areas such as Titania's Salt Marsh

+Fixed: Creatures that have greater than 100 max food now properly receive the Starvation debuff when they are below 20% food, rather than when they are below 20 food

+Fixed: You can no longer get sick from eating negative bias plants on old maps, and sickness no longer permanently gets stuck on old maps

+Fixed: The Auroraceratops playable critter can no longer receive the Restless debuff for spending too much time in burrows

+Fixed: Exiting an ory burrow that is beneath shelter no longer causes the night filter and other post-processing effects to fail to apply properly

+Fixed: Burrows no longer fail to load properly in certain locations on Titania, getting stuck indefinitely prompting the player that they're still loading

+Fixed: Players on old bob maps no longer receive a prompt stating their growth has been paused

+Fixed: SetSpeedIncrease should now work on the Observer Cam

+Fixed: Kabok trees can no longer be picked up, dropped, and then indefinitely eaten

+Fixed various Titania bugs

+Fixed: Wie eggs now show as wie eggs properly instead of megalo

+Fixed: Eggs no longer cause a frame hitch when peeping

+Fixed: Group joins now display the proper dino name instead of the internal name in case of mixed groups

+Fixed: Some some biomes on Ancestral Plains not being set with the proper bounds

+Fixed: Ancestral Plains Canvas and Rival Shores Canvas now have biomes

+Fixed: Kapok trees can no longer be picked up or eaten on Isla Titania, resulting in infinite food

+Fixed: Issue where some bio dinos have their bio appearing only when wet