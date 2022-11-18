 Skip to content

Redemption's Guild update for 18 November 2022

Patch 0.901 Is Live!

Patch 0.901 Is Live!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • (Labyrinth - Enemy) Tweaked how far enemies can see in the labyrinth. Potential fix for enemies who were able to see players through walls.
  • (Tavern - Chronicles) Hands will now animate to a pointer finger when touching the chronicles question button.
  • (Tavern - Chronicles) Fixed an issue where the chronicles text UI would disappear too quickly.
  • (Notebook - Multiplayer Tab) Fixed an issue with the the available rooms UI not being correctly spaced.
  • (Notebook - Party Tab) The party page now updates properly when viewing different party members info.
  • (Notebook - Party Tab) Fixed an issue where the third person to join a party would have have an error when displaying their name in the party page.
  • (Player Nameplate) Account ranks displayed on nameplates will now update in real-time.
  • (Adventure Zones) Fixed an issue where every player who joined a party would increase the number of spawned enemies in adventure zones.
  • (Enemy) Added text above the dojo dummies to denote which dummies are for testing healing or damage.
  • (Loot) Added an icon to the right of the items found in lootbags - if the button is clicked, the item will not be collected once the back is obtained.
  • (NPC - Questgiver) Fixed an issue where the questgiver NPC's health crystals would cause an error when leaving adventure zones.

