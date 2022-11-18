Patch 0.901 Is Live!

- (Labyrinth - Enemy) Tweaked how far enemies can see in the labyrinth. Potential fix for enemies who were able to see players through walls.
- (Tavern - Chronicles) Hands will now animate to a pointer finger when touching the chronicles question button.
- (Tavern - Chronicles) Fixed an issue where the chronicles text UI would disappear too quickly.
- (Notebook - Multiplayer Tab) Fixed an issue with the the available rooms UI not being correctly spaced.
- (Notebook - Party Tab) The party page now updates properly when viewing different party members info.
- (Notebook - Party Tab) Fixed an issue where the third person to join a party would have have an error when displaying their name in the party page.
- (Player Nameplate) Account ranks displayed on nameplates will now update in real-time.
- (Adventure Zones) Fixed an issue where every player who joined a party would increase the number of spawned enemies in adventure zones.
- (Enemy) Added text above the dojo dummies to denote which dummies are for testing healing or damage.
- (Loot) Added an icon to the right of the items found in lootbags - if the button is clicked, the item will not be collected once the back is obtained.
- (NPC - Questgiver) Fixed an issue where the questgiver NPC's health crystals would cause an error when leaving adventure zones.
Redemption's Guild update for 18 November 2022
