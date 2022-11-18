 Skip to content

A YEAR OF SPRINGS update for 18 November 2022

11/18 minor update

Last edited by Wendy

  • changed button behaviour so top choice button no longer highlighted by default
  • updated install path to match default behaviour for the game engine
  • minor typo fixes

