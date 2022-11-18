 Skip to content

World of Haiku update for 18 November 2022

v. 1.2.3f0

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Patch Notes

Terminal

  • [ADD] Terminal keybinds:
    "ctrl + U" clears command prompt from caret backwards
    "ctrl + K" clears command prompt from caret forwards
    "ctrl/alt + backspace" deletes characters backwards until the start of the previous word
    "ctrl/alt + delete" deletes characters forwards until the start of the next word
    "shift + up/down" scrolls the terminal a small amount
    "shift + pageup/pagedown" scrolls the terminal a bigger amount
  • [ADD] Added spaces context-awareness for previous/next word search algorithm, so "first_word last_word" won't try to recognize the seven spaces in between as words.
  • [UPDATE] Terminal scrollbar hides itself when there's no text upwards (content aware, full screen terminal aware).
  • [UPDATE] Block some actions like going up terminal history when terminal is blocked (by ping, for instance).
  • [ADD] ESC unfocuses the terminal, tab focuses the terminal again.
  • [FIX] rendering issue when going down the history from a long line to a short line.
  • [FIX] Text from a multiline input field could be copy pasted into a singleline one.
  • [FIX] CTRL+C bug when you were copying material from an input field to paste in the terminal.
  • [ADD] CTRL+C only calls a kill when the command prompt is focused. If the user selects text from any other input field, the first CTRL+C will copy the content and focus the terminal so that the next one will call kill.
  • [ADD] Copying text from an input field focuses the command prompt, so that you can paste it there immediately.
  • [ADD] Copying text specifically from the terminal output changes the color of the selected text as a basic notion of "this is not selected anymore"
  • [UPDATE] Standardized the colors for text selections as pure red.
  • [ADD] feature of copy / pasting with ctrl/cmd + insert / shift + insert.

Haiku Central

  • [ADD] Your skills will sync with the data stored on your Haiku Central login.

Misc Changes

  • [ADD] Skill Tree now holds your achievement backpack. The app lets you view and share Steam achievements and Badgr badges directly.
  • [ADD] Hard cap of 15 notes.

