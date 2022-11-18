Fixed: Seeing other players sniper scope view
Fixed: New maps not being Playable
Fixed: Look rotation locking up
Deltazone Playtest update for 18 November 2022
Update 0.0.111
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixed: Seeing other players sniper scope view
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update