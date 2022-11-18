 Skip to content

Deltazone Playtest update for 18 November 2022

Update 0.0.111

Build 9965085

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed: Seeing other players sniper scope view
Fixed: New maps not being Playable
Fixed: Look rotation locking up

